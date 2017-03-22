Correctional Officer assaulted by ACI inmate - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Correctional Officer assaulted by ACI inmate

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

CRANSTON, R.I. – An inmate at the High Security Center (HSC) assaulted a Correctional Officer Wednesday just before 12 p.m.

Yoneiry Delarosa is currently serving thirty years for first degree robbery.

Delarosa struck the officer in the face through the bars while he was attempting to apply restraints to Delarosa in the shower.

Delarosa resisted the officers and as a result, oleoresin capsicum (OC) was deployed. Delarosa was then transferred to Maximum Security.

The Correctional Officer lost consciousness and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

This is the third assault on a Correctional Officer at the High Security Center by Delarosa in the past six months.

Delarosa has a record of over 117 infractions during his time at the ACI.

