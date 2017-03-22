Cranston man sentenced for shooting that injured two women - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Cranston man sentenced for shooting that injured two women

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Jimmy Seth, 21, of Cranston, pleaded guilty Wednesday to assault with a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence resulting in injury.

Seth was sentenced to 18 years to serve followed by 20 years suspended non-parolable.

On June 19, 2016, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Seth was a passenger in a vehicle traveling down Health Avenue in Providence when he fired a .40 caliber pistol one time out of the car window.

One woman was struck in the shoulder, and the bullet exited her body and struck a second woman in the wrist.

The Providence Police don’t think the women were Seth’s intended target.

Witnesses identified Seth as the shooter.

