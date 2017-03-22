Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed steps down

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Rhode Island's first female Senate President tearfully announced Wednesday that she is stepping down after two plus decades at the state house.

"This is hard. I'm happy but it's hard. I have been serving our state for most of my adult life and I have been rewarded with the support of so many people,” said Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed.

Paiva Weed was first elected to the Senate in 1992 and then Senate President in 2009.

She's leaving to become the president of the Hospital Association of Rhode Island.

"I have to say every once in a while you follow your intuition and that's what I did in this case,” said Paiva Weed.

Her colleagues at the state house with nothing but good things to say about her, even one from across the aisle.

"I've spent a good 25 years up here with Teresa. We've worked together very closely over the years on many legislative issues. We've also developed a very close friendship over the years and that's something I'm going to miss more than anything else,” said Minority Leader Dennis Algiere.

"She was a good friend a great person to work with. Together we twice raised the minimum wage, we did an infrastructure project, we've done pension reform. We've done so much together,” said Governor Gina Raimondo.

A caucus will be held Thursday to name Paiva Weed's replacement. Majority Leader Dominick Ruggerio is the likely successor.

"The reason why I am seeking this is because I learned so much from Senator Teresa Paiva Weed. She is a fountain of knowledge she is totally irreplaceable,” said Ruggerio.

HARI is a statewide non-profit organization that is dedicated to assisting member hospitals to meet the health care needs of Rhode Islanders.

“The HARI Board of Trustees is proud to have Teresa Paiva Weed lead the organization,” said Christopher Lehrach, MD, chair of the HARI Board of Trustees. “Teresa has spent more than two decades advocating for Rhode Islanders as a state senator. We believe her skills, insight and dedication to our state make her the ideal candidate as we work to ensure access to affordable, quality healthcare for all Rhode Islanders.”

“I am honored to lead HARI,” said Paiva Weed. “Hospitals not only care for Rhode Islanders in their greatest time of need, they are also central to a strong economy. I look forward to working to protect this important mission.”

Nicholas Oliver, Executive Director of the Rhode Island Partnership for Home Care issued the following statement:

“The Rhode Island Partnership for Home Care congratulates Senate President Paiva Weed on her selection to serve as the next President of the Hospital Association of Rhode Island and thanks her for her advocacy for home care and hospice providers during her tenure in the Rhode Island Senate. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with her in her new role as there are plenty of opportunities for hospitals and home-based healthcare providers to work together in reducing re-hospitalizations for post-acute and long-term care patients.”

On April 11, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at the Rhode Island State House, the Rhode Island Partnership for Home Care plans to honor the outgoing Senate President with the organization’s highest honor, the Thomas A. Lamb Home Care Advocacy Award.

During this event, home care and hospice providers will express their appreciation for her public service career dedicated to fight for expanded access for home and community-based services.

Attorney General Peter F. Kilmartin today issued the following statement:

“For decades, Senate President Paiva Weed has served as a tireless advocate on behalf of the citizens of Newport and the State of Rhode Island. Her compassion for Rhode Island’s most vulnerable citizens has been unmatched during her tenure.

“As Attorney General and a former State Representative, I have always enjoyed a great working relationship with Teresa and consider her a friend. I wish her the best of luck in her new position and believe her experience and leadership will be a tremendous benefit to the medical community.

“I look forward to working with the new Senate President on the important issues facing our state.”

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017