Hero in deadly Taunton stabbing rampage awarded Carnegie Medal - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Hero in deadly Taunton stabbing rampage awarded Carnegie Medal

Posted: Updated:

By: Rebecca Turco

Email: rturco@abc6.com

Twitter: @RTurcoABC6

Facebook: RebeccaTurcoABC6

TAUNTON, Mass. – A very high honor has been awarded for the New Bedford school teacher who gave his life to save others during a stabbing rampage in Taunton.

George Heath has been awarded the Carnegie Medal, an honor given for outstanding acts of civilian heroism. The medal is awarded throughout the United States and Canada to those who risk their lives to an extraordinary degree while saving or attempting to save others.

Last May, George and his wife Rosemary were at Bertucci's in the Silver City Galleria when a mentally ill man stormed in and started stabbing a pregnant waitress. The Heath's grabbed onto his shirt as George tried to snatch the knife from the man. George was stabbed in the head before an off-duty deputy sheriff, Lt. James Creed, shot and killed the attacker.

"Think of other people, put other people first, and that's how George lived his life," Rosemary Heath told ABC6 News. "I’m very proud. Very proud of him, very proud to be his wife."

Rosemary nominated her late husband for the award. "You have to create that legacy, you have to be able to solidify it for the students and for myself and family and friends that all knew him," she said.

That legacy is reverberating through his students. "He's always been a hero to us," said Dalymar Ruiz, who graduated last year.

"We know personally who he was and how he is as a person, and he definitely deserves this [medal]," added senior Kristin Gonzales.

Rosemary also nominated Lt. James Creed for the Carnegie Medal.

George is one of 20 people being given the Carnegie Medal this year.

© WLNE-TV 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.