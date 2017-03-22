Boston firefighter arrested on multiple counts of rape of child

By: News Staff

BARNSTABLE, M.A. – A Boston firefighter was arraigned on multiple rape charges on Wednesday, including three counts of rape of a child with force.

According to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office, Edward Kulik Jr., 56, of Centerville M.A., was arraigned on three counts of rape of a child with force, three counts of rape, and one count of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older.

The criminal complaint obtained by ABC6 News showed the date of offense as January 13th, 2010.

The Boston Fire Department released the following statement on the incident:

“The Boston Fire Department works hard to earn the trust of every Boston resident, and these allegations gravely contradict our values. Edward Kulik has been going through the retirement process for the past several months and has not been an active firefighter on the BFD. These disturbing, serious allegations warrant our full attention and the Boston Fire Department will monitor and take swift appropriate action if and when it's necessary.”

Bail for Kulik was set at $3,500 with conditions of release to include GPS monitoring, and to have no contact with the victim.

Kulik was also ordered to stay away from all persons under 16, from any mentoring program, and from schools.

He will reappear in court in April.

No further information is available at this time.

