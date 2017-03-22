Firefighters come together to honor fallen comrade

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WATERTOWN, M.A. - The Watertown firefighter killed in the line of duty was laid to rest on Wednesday.

Hundreds of friends and firefighters from all across the country showed up for the funeral for firefighter Joseph Toscano.

The 25-year member of the fire department died after suffering a heart attack while fighting a fire in Randolph on March 17th, 2017.

"After his wife and family, the most important thing to him was to be a firefighter," said Deputy Chief of the Watertown Fire Department Bob Quinn.

Governor Charlie Baker ordered all flags to be lowered at half staff in Toscano’s honor on Wednesday.

A memorial fund has been set up to help the Toscano family.

Donations may be sent to:

Watertown Firefighters Relief Association

Toscano Fund

99 Main St.

Watertown, MA 02472

He leaves behind a wife and five children.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017