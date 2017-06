By Nick Coit

For the third straight year, Camp ERROL will host the "All About The Buckets" All-Star event Saturday. The games at CCRI Warwick will feature some of the area's top high school & prep school players. Doors for the event open at 5:00, with the Rising Stars game at 5:30 and the Main Event at 7:00. ABC6 Sports Anchor Nick Coit talked with the event's organizers.