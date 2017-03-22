Ten displaced in Providence fire - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Ten displaced in Providence fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Ten people have been displaced on Wednesday after a fire caused heavy damage to a home on Smith Street. 

According to the Providence Fire Department, crews responded to the two-family dwelling on 907 Smith Street, around 7:26 p.m., for the report of heavy smoke in the basement.

Firefighters were able to gain control of the blaze around 8:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

No injuries were reported. 

