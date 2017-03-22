Elderly man in critical condition after being hit by car in Cranston

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

CRANSTON, R.I. - A 66-year-old Cranston man is in critical condition on Thursday after being hit by a car Wednesday evening.

Cranston Police told ABC6 News that the unidentified victim hit his head on the windshield and A-pillar while he attempted to cross Park Avenue, near the intersection of Greenwood Street around 8:10 p.m.

The victim was trying to cross the road in order to reach a vehicle that had pulled over to give him a ride, but police say after a brief investigation the victim failed to check for oncoming traffic before crossing, and also failed to cross at a designated crosswalk.

He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The operator, only identified as a 19-year-old female from Cranston, was not injured.

Neither alcohol or speed are considered factors in the crash.

No criminal or civil charges will be brought against the operator.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017