Elderly man in critical condition after being hit by car in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. - A 66-year-old Cranston man is in critical condition on Thursday after being hit by a car Wednesday evening.
Cranston Police told ABC6 News that the unidentified victim hit his head on the windshield and A-pillar while he attempted to cross Park Avenue, near the intersection of Greenwood Street around 8:10 p.m.
The victim was trying to cross the road in order to reach a vehicle that had pulled over to give him a ride, but police say after a brief investigation the victim failed to check for oncoming traffic before crossing, and also failed to cross at a designated crosswalk.
He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The operator, only identified as a 19-year-old female from Cranston, was not injured.
Neither alcohol or speed are considered factors in the crash.
No criminal or civil charges will be brought against the operator.
