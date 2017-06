By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Police body cameras received the final approval from Providence City Council Wednesday.

Officers in the city will soon be outfitted with the cameras.

The City Council held a special meeting Wednesday night and approved the Finance Committee’s proposal.

The plan will buy 250 cameras for the department as well as provide additional training video storage and equipment.

The deal will cost $300,000.

