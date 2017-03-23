Wallet returned after eight years - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Wallet returned after eight years

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

CAPE COD, Mass. — A wallet that was stolen from a car in Cape Cod eight years ago has finally returned to its rightful owner.

A Boston police officer found the wallet a few days ago and traced it back to its owner through a pay stub found inside.

Surprisingly, no money or credit cards had been used.

The $141 that Courtney Connolly, the owner of the wallet, left inside was still there.

“Some way or another the universe will come back and say: I see what you’re doing, I know you’re doing well, I know you’re trying to here’s your thank you for trying. I believe whole heartedly what this is…I really hope if anyone can take anything from this: Is not to lose hope in the good things that life has to offer,” said Connolly.

Connolly now hopes to meet the police officer and the man who gave it to him to thank them.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.