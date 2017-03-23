Wallet returned after eight years

By: News Staff

CAPE COD, Mass. — A wallet that was stolen from a car in Cape Cod eight years ago has finally returned to its rightful owner.

A Boston police officer found the wallet a few days ago and traced it back to its owner through a pay stub found inside.

Surprisingly, no money or credit cards had been used.

The $141 that Courtney Connolly, the owner of the wallet, left inside was still there.

“Some way or another the universe will come back and say: I see what you’re doing, I know you’re doing well, I know you’re trying to here’s your thank you for trying. I believe whole heartedly what this is…I really hope if anyone can take anything from this: Is not to lose hope in the good things that life has to offer,” said Connolly.

Connolly now hopes to meet the police officer and the man who gave it to him to thank them.

