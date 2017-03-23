Local lawmakers respond to GOP health bill

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Local lawmakers responded to the proposed health care bill and the effect it would have on residents in Southern New England.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have been vocal about the GOP’s proposed bill, over the possible cuts in coverage, and cost the plan could have in their states.

Both Governor Gina Raimondo and Governor Charlie Baker have opposed the bill because of the cuts it would cause in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

In Rhode Island, 70,000 are at risk of losing coverage through the American Health Care Act.

The state would also need to spend over $200 million to cover federal cuts to Medicaid.

In November, Rhode Island received $130 million in federal Medicaid grants.

On Wednesday, Congressman David Cicilline read letters that he received from constituents on the House floor who say they are concerned about how the bill would affect their lives.

“Please vote against this bill,” said Congressman Cicilline.

Governor Baker has also said he opposes the bill as it currently stands.

In a letter to the Democratic delegation, he claims the bill would compromise high quality rates available to insured residents.

Governor Raimondo is expected to discuss her concerns with the proposed legislation and its impact on Rhode Islanders Thursday.

