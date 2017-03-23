Seekonk police searching suspects in Subway robbery - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Seekonk police searching suspects in Subway robbery

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

SEEKONK, Mass. — The Seekonk Police Department is searching two suspects involved in a robbery at subway Wednesday.

Police say the incident occurred at approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday at a Subway on Central Avenue in Seekonk.

The two suspects were seen in surveillance video displaying a handgun and demanding money from the register.

Authorities say one of the suspects directed an employee to open the cash drawer and took the money.

It is still unknown how much money is taken.

If anyone recognizes the two suspects, contact Seekonk police at 508-336-8123.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.