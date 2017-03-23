Seekonk police searching suspects in Subway robbery

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

SEEKONK, Mass. — The Seekonk Police Department is searching two suspects involved in a robbery at subway Wednesday.

Police say the incident occurred at approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday at a Subway on Central Avenue in Seekonk.

The two suspects were seen in surveillance video displaying a handgun and demanding money from the register.

Authorities say one of the suspects directed an employee to open the cash drawer and took the money.

It is still unknown how much money is taken.

If anyone recognizes the two suspects, contact Seekonk police at 508-336-8123.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017