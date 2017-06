By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A former part-time karate instructor at the Attleboro YMCA is scheduled to be sentenced in May for his crimes.

Corey Ruel from North Attleboro admitted to engaging in sex with a 13-year-old girl at his home and at a racquetball court at the YMCA over an 8 month period. He was arrested in July.

Ruel, who has no prior criminal record, was released on a $50,000 bail with a GPS bracelet.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017