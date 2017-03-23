Warwick man to be sentenced in terror plot - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Warwick man to be sentenced in terror plot

WARWICK, R.I. — A Warwick man who conspired with ISIS will be sentenced in federal court in May.

25-year-old Nicholas Rovinski pleaded guilty to two conspiracy counts in US District Court.

Rovinski admitted to discussing a plot to behead conservative blogger, Pamela Geller, with his co-conspirators.

He was arrested back in June of 2015 and while in jail, Rovinski wrote letters describing plans to decapitate non ISIS believers.

Rovinski told the judge he should pay for those crimes.

