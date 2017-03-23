How will the new healthcare bill impact Rhode Island? - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

How will the new healthcare bill impact Rhode Island?

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Governor Raimondo held a news conference Thursday to address her concerns about how the proposed health care plan would affect Rhode Islanders.

The Governor focused her address on the new healthcare proposal, which goes up for vote Thursday in Washington.

Raimondo was adamant that the Affordable Health Care Act introduced by President Obama is a success in Rhode Island.

The governor cited the broad coverage of Medicaid in the Ocean State as a success for elderly patients and also those seeking treatment for opioid addiction.

Governor Raimondo said if Trumpcare does pass it could cost taxpayers over $200 million and would put lives at risk.

“The Trumpcare plan is wrong, it’s not moral, it’s not right, it’s not necessary, and we the people of Rhode Island will be harmed if it's passed. Our providers will be harmed, our hospitals will be harmed, people will lose jobs, it’ll cost us hundreds of millions of dollars we can't afford, but most importantly, it puts the lives of Rhode Islanders at risk. this isn’t an exaggeration,” said Governor Raimondo.

The governor is still hopeful that the Trumpcare Bill will not go through as it is currently written.

ABC6 News will have much more on the Trumpcare proposal tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.  

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.