Woman arrested for driving drunk; five times over legal limit

JOHNSTON, R.I. — At around 4:40pm Wednesday evening, Rhode Island State Police arrested Elizabeth Salah, 23, of Canton, Massachusetts, for driving under the influence of alcohol. A Breathalyzer Test revealed her blood alcohol content was five times the legal limit.

According to Lieutenant Derek Borek, State Police received three separate 9-1-1 calls from drivers on 295 South in Johnston. All reported seeing a driver swerve recklessly through all three lanes of traffic. When police first arrived, Salah failed to pull over. Eventually, police said she stopped in the middle of the highway. Troopers had to signal her over to the breakdown lane.

Salah failed all three sobriety tests and was transported to State Police barracks in Lincoln. A Breathalyzer Test was conducted, and Salah blew a .411. After a 15 minute period, she blew a .391. The legal limit is .08.

Lieutenant Borek told ABC6 News Thursday that Salah stated she was traveling from Braintree, MA, to Canton, MA. It is unclear how she ended up in Rhode Island.

Salah was processed and later arraigned by Justice of the Peace Michael Robinson on the charge of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol - First Offense. She was released to the custody of her parents and is scheduled to be arraigned on April 6th.

