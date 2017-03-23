Warwick Police investigating drive-by shooting

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. – The Warwick Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting on Thursday.

Sources tell ABC6 News around 12:46 a.m., officers responded to Pontiac Street for the report of multiple gunshots fired into a nearby residence.

The residence was occupied by three adults at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the use of a firearm was confirmed, but no weapon(s) have been recovered.

No further information is available at this time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017