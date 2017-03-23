Warwick Police investigating drive-by shooting

By: News Staff
WARWICK, R.I. – The Warwick Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting on Thursday.
Sources tell ABC6 News around 12:46 a.m., officers responded to Pontiac Street for the report of multiple gunshots fired into a nearby residence.
The residence was occupied by three adults at the time of the incident.
No injuries were reported.
Police say the use of a firearm was confirmed, but no weapon(s) have been recovered.
No further information is available at this time.
