Warwick Police investigating drive-by shooting - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Warwick Police investigating drive-by shooting

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. – The Warwick Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting on Thursday.

Sources tell ABC6 News around 12:46 a.m., officers responded to Pontiac Street for the report of multiple gunshots fired into a nearby residence.

The residence was occupied by three adults at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported.  

Police say the use of a firearm was confirmed, but no weapon(s) have been recovered.

No further information is available at this time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.