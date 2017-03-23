Ruggerio takes office as Senate President, McCaffrey elected Majority Leader

By: Samantha Fenlon

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Former Majority Leader Dominick Ruggerio was unanimously voted in as the new Senate President at a caucus Thursday afternoon.

The Senator who represents Providence and North Providence was sworn in with the help of his granddaughter.

He's been a member of the Senate since 1985; elected as majority leader back in 2010.

“I congratulate Senate President Ruggerio and look forward to working closely with him, his leadership team, the members of the Senate and the entire General Assembly to continue our shared focus on creating jobs and opportunity for all Rhode Islanders,” said Governor Gina Raimondo.

Ruggerio calls this new role an honor, and thanked former President Theresa Paiva Weed for preparing him for this role.

Senator Michael McCaffrey was unanimously voted in as the new Majority Leader by the Democratic caucus.

“I extend my sincerest congratulation to both and look forward to working with them in their new positions,” said Attorney General Peter Kilmartin.

Senator Paiva Weed announced on Wednesday she will be leaving for a job as the President of the Hospital Association of Rhode Island.

She officially submitted her resignation as Senate President Thursday afternoon.

