Senator Reed calls for special prosecutor

Rhode Island Senator Jack Reed says the latest back and forth over the President's wiretapping claims is just the latest reason why a special prosecutor is needed to look into Russia's role in the 2016 election and any possible link to the Trump campaign.

"All of this leads to not only confusion but to a growing sense of uncertainty and uneasiness among the American public,” said Reed.

Of the investigation so far, the Senior Senator is less than satisfied.

"I don't think the investigation has gone as rapidly or as directly as it should,” said Reed.

He says an unbiased party could change that.

"The American public has to be assured that this investigation is independent, impartial, non-partisan. And, that the facts will lead the individual to ultimately take appropriate action,” said Reed.

Reed actually got to see evidence of the Russian hacking at CIA headquarters earlier this week. He says that evidence is overwhelming.

"All of the evidence substantiates all of the public claims by the heads of our intelligence agency that Russia deliberately involved itself in our election at the order of Putin,” said Reed.

The bottom line from the Democrat, the American people have a right to know what did actually happened. and we must get to the bottom of it so it doesn't happen again.

