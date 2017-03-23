Dunk driver arrested for crashing into telephone pole

By: News Staff

SOMERSET, M.A. - A drunk driver was arrested on Thursday after crashing into a telephone and fleeing the scene.

Police responded to the area of 317 Elm Street, around 3:30 p.m., to find a telephone pole laying across the road.

Individuals were encouraged to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes.

National Grid was called to the scene to help remedy the situation.

Authorities say the road was re-opened around 8:00 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.

