Dunk driver arrested for crashing into telephone pole - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Dunk driver arrested for crashing into telephone pole

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

SOMERSET, M.A. - A drunk driver was arrested on Thursday after crashing into a telephone and fleeing the scene.

Police responded to the area of 317 Elm Street, around 3:30 p.m., to find a telephone pole laying across the road.

Individuals were encouraged to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes.

National Grid was called to the scene to help remedy the situation.

Authorities say the road was re-opened around 8:00 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.