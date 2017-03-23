Bridge demolition to impact travel on Route 146 - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Bridge demolition to impact travel on Route 146

By: News Staff

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. - RIDOT Officials say a part of Route 146 will be closed for just over twenty-four hours due to the demolition on The Central Street Bridge.

Starting at 10:00 p.m., on Friday March, 24th, both sides between Forestdale/Slatersville exit North Smithfield exit and exit 1 in Uxbridge, M.A. is shutting down

The details on the closures and reopenings of Route 146 North and South are as follows:

  •  March 24 at 10 p.m.: Route 146 North and South closed between the Forestdale/Slatersville exit in North Smithfield and Exit 1 in  Uxbridge, Mass.
  •  March 25 at 8 a.m.: The right lane reopens on Route 146 South
  •  March 25 at 4 p.m.: All lanes open on Route 146 South
  •  March 25 at midnight: All lanes open on Route 146 North

By Saturday the 25th at midnight all lanes will be reopened.

