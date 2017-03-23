Police investigating head on crash in Sandwich - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police investigating head on crash in Sandwich

SANDWICH, M.A. – Police are investigating what caused a head on crash that injured four people Thursday evening.

The Sandwich Police Department says officers responded to a head on motor vehicle accident in the area of Cotuit Rd. and Route 130, just after 8:00 p.m.

Sources say a vehicle was travelling North on Route 130 and collided with a another vehicle which was travelling in the Southbound lane and turning left onto Cotuit Rd.

Three victims were transported to South Shore Hospital with serious injuries, and a fourth was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess in Plymouth with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

