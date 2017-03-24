Korean War Veteran receives canoe - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Korean War Veteran receives canoe

HYANNIS, Mass. — A Korean War Veteran was able to check off an item from his bucket list thanks to a local police department.

85-year-old Jim Goetschius told the Yarmouth Police Department about his wish to own a canoe.

An officer asked for donations from residents in the area, and one Cape Cod resident granted Goetschius his wish.

The veteran now wants to provide other vets with the same happiness with his “Canoes for Vets” mission.

“Get out there and give these boys the respect they need even if they don’t show they have the mental scars,” said Goetschius.

This kindness has been overwhelming from the community that the Yarmouth Police Department says many people reached out to help Goetschius get his wish.

