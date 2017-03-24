Officials to tour Fall River Amazon Fulfillment Center

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

FALL RIVER, Mass. — The Amazon Fulfillment Center in Fall River will be holding a special grand opening ceremony Friday afternoon.

Governor Charlie Baker and other officials will tour the facility.

The 1 million square-foot warehouse has been running since September. The center has been a source of job growth in the city.

In fact, the company currently employs 500 workers with plans to add more.

Amazon received state and local tax breaks to locate the warehouse in Fall River.

