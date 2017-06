By: News Staff

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — The Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls is expected to release their Corrective Action Plan about protocol changes to the maximum security prison.

This comes after an inmate escaped from the facility on New Years Eve and went undetected for hours.

At a meeting Monday, officials said they planned to release their proposed actions by the end of the week.

