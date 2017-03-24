Rhode Island Arts and Culture in jeopardy?

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Arts and Culture across the country could be in jeopardy if President Trump’s budget passes, which would eliminate funding for the National Endowment for the Arts.

Thousands of organizations in Rhode Island depend on that money and say without it, the state’s economy will suffer immensely.

From Trinity Repertory Company to the Philharmonic, Rhode Island is home to more than 2,500 arts related businesses, which employs close to 13,000 people.

“It’s hard to get a seat in a restaurant. It’s hard to find a place to park,” but that could change.

President Trump’s Fiscal Year 2018 budget proposal calls for the termination of funding for the National Endowment for the Arts.

It was established by Congress back in 1965 and has big Rhode Island roots.

“Senator Claiborne Pell wrote legislation that established the National Endowment on the Arts,” said Randall Rosenbaum, the Executive Director for the State Council on the Arts.

Shortly after that, the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts was established, an organization that supports art programs all across the state.

30% of its budget comes from the National Endowment for the Arts.

“The money that we get from NEA while it covers a lot of what we do we help arts education program, in outreach to underserved communities, and folk and traditional artists,” said Rosenbaum.

If the endowment goes away, the impact will be noticeable.

“If we were to reduce our funding to Trinity Rep as a result of this cut back, Trinity Rep would have to reduce the number of productions that they put on that means employment is affected, restaurants are affected,” said Rosenbaum

Curt Columbus, the Artistic Director at Trinity Rep, says the endowment is an investment for local economies that needs to stay.

“The restaurants, the parking, think of all of the things that go away if you defund Arts and Culture in the state of Rhode Island. It’s a huge loss.”

The president’s budget is expected to reach Congress next week.

