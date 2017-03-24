The Healing Power of the Human Touch

By: Doreen Scanlon

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The power of the human touch.

The Cuddler Program at Women and Infants brings in volunteers to snuggle with newborn babies.

It has been around for decades, but because of the opioid crisis, the purpose these cuddlers serve is greater than ever before.

“The epidemic is growing and with no end in sight, we are definitely seeing a bigger need,” said Doctor Adam Czynski who runs the newborn nursery at Women and Infant Hospital.

Dr. Czynski says cuddlers play a big role in the treatment plan for little ones as they go through symptoms of withdrawal.

“The downside of a baby that is born to a mom who took opiates during a pregnancy they themselves will require opiates and we don't want to give them more than what their body needs,” said Dr. Czynski.

A quiet snuggle, a comforting whisper, a calming lullaby, or feeling someone’s warm safe and secure arms can help limit the medication the infant needs.

“By doing all those things, we’re able to reduce the amount of opiates that they need after birth and have them get home sooner,” said Dr. Czynski.

This non-pharmacologic care is not just for babies with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome.

In fact, any newborn away from a mother for any reason can be held by cuddlers as a way to keep them calm.

“Having someone anyone that can hold these babies and help soothe them is a big success for them,” said Dr. Czynski.

As you can imagine, there is no shortage of people who want to come and hold these little ones, but Women and Infants wants to be very clear that they are not recruiting for the cuddlers program.

