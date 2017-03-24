JFK diary written in post-World War II Europe up for auction - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

JFK diary written in post-World War II Europe up for auction

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of RR Auction Courtesy of RR Auction

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

BOSTON (AP) — A diary kept by a young John F. Kennedy during his brief stint as a journalist after World War II is being auctioned.

The diary was written in 1945 when the 28-year-old Kennedy was a correspondent for Hearst newspapers, rubbing shoulders with the powerful and traveling through a devastated Europe.

The 61-page diary provides insights into Kennedy’s thoughts on world leaders of the era.

Boston-based RR Auction says the diary is expected to fetch about $200,000 at auction April 26.

In the diary, Kennedy reflects on the legacy of Hitler and presages the future of the United Nations and the Western power struggle with the Soviet Union, a central conflict during his presidency 16 years later.

The diary was given by Kennedy to Deirdre Henderson, a research assistant in his campaign office in the late 1950s.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.