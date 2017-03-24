Water main break in East Providence, delivery truck sinks throug - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Water main break in East Providence, delivery truck sinks through pavement

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A water main break caused an Aramark delivery truck to sink through the pavement Friday afternoon, authorities say.

Sources tell ABC6 News the delivery truck sank through the weakened pavement around 3:00 p.m., and that water was seen bubbling up from the pavement on Almeida Ave a couple hours prior. 

The truck was driving down the road at normal speeds at the time, and was ultimately towed from the scene.

The East Providence Department of Public Works was called to the scene to investigate the incident. 

Almeida Ave was reopened to traffic as of 10:45 p.m.

No injuries were reported. 

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.