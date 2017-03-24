Water main break in East Providence, delivery truck sinks through pavement

By: News Staff

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A water main break caused an Aramark delivery truck to sink through the pavement Friday afternoon, authorities say.

Sources tell ABC6 News the delivery truck sank through the weakened pavement around 3:00 p.m., and that water was seen bubbling up from the pavement on Almeida Ave a couple hours prior.

The truck was driving down the road at normal speeds at the time, and was ultimately towed from the scene.

The East Providence Department of Public Works was called to the scene to investigate the incident.

Almeida Ave was reopened to traffic as of 10:45 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

