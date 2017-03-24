Man arrested for stealing AK-47 from deli bathroom

By: News Staff

WOONSOCKET, R.I. - A 22-year-old Woonsocket man was arrested on Thursday for stealing an AK-47 from local deli.

According to the Woonsocket Police Department, David Hernandez was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, and larceny of a firearm after he stole an AK-47 that was stored in a bathroom closet at the Stop and Go Deli on Cass Ave.

Police began investigating the incident, which led officers to an apartment on Gaulin Ave.

The weapon was recovered inside the apartment along with a magazine containing three rounds.

Hernandez was also charged as a fugitive from justice out of Florida.

No further information is available at this time.

