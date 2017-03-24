Cranston man arrested in massive cocaine, crack cocaine bust - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Cranston man arrested in massive cocaine, crack cocaine bust

Jernal Jones. Courtesy of Rhode Island State Police. Jernal Jones. Courtesy of Rhode Island State Police.

CRANSTON, R.I. – A man is facing numerous drug charges after the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force seized large quantities of cocaine and crack cocaine on Friday.

Rhode Island State Police officials say, Jernul Jones, 27, of Pleasant Street, in Cranston was arrested when an executed search warrant led to the seizure of 1,264 grams cocaine, 175 grams crack cocaine, $2,130.00 in cash, and various scales and packing materials. 

The estimated value of the narcotics is between $65,000 and $70,000.

 Jones was charged with the following offenses:

  •         Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine)
  •         Possession with Intent to Deliver Schedule II (Crack Cocaine)
  •         Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance 1oz-1 kilogram (Crack Cocaine)
  •         Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Cocaine)
  •         Possession with Intent to Deliver Schedule II (Cocaine)
  •         Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance over 1 kilogram (Cocaine)
  •         Resisting Legal or Illegal Arrest

Jernul Jones was arraigned at Third Division District Court where he was held without bail.

