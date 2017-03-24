Car wash malfunction shatters windshield in Cranston

By: News Staff

CRANSTON, R.I. - A mother and her two children are safe after a malfunction at a car wash trapped them inside Friday afternoon.

Officers say they responded to the Shell Gas Station on Pontiac Ave. around 5:00 p.m., for the report of a car trapped inside.

Cranston Police say the unidentified woman was inside the automated car wash when one of the brushes malfunctioned and shattered her windshield.

No further information is available at this time.

