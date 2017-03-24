PC Friars Eliminated by Harvard in NCAA Regional at the Dunk

PC news release...
Providence College falls to Harvard, 3-0, on March 24 in the Opening Round of the NCAA East Regionals. Harvard tallied two second period goals and an empty netter to defeat the Friars.
SCORE
No. 13 Providence – 0 | No. 2 Harvard – 3
RECORDS
Providence – 22-12-5 | Harvard – 27-5-2
VENUE
Dunkin’ Donuts Center – Providence, R.I.
GAME FLOW & NOTES
- The Friars had the better of the opportunities through the opening 20 minutes, out-shooting the Crimson by a 17-11 margin. Providence jumped out to an 8-2 edge in shots through the first four minutes, but were stymied by Merrick Madsen, who made several point-blank stops.
- Kasper Björkqvist had the best chance of the period but was stopped by a sprawling Madsen.
- Ryan Tait and Erik Foley led the Friars with four shots apiece in the first period.
- Harvard cashed in the power play just 1:09 into the second period as Tyler Moy beat Hayden Hawkey on a wrist shot from the bottom of the circle.
- Providence had good looks on their first power play of the night, generating four shots on goal.
- Harvard extended its lead to 2-0 at the 17:46 mark as Adam Fox lifted a backhander from the top of the crease over the pad of Hawkey.
- The Friars are 3-4-3 against teams in this year’s tournament field. Providence was the only team to earn a weekend series win over No. 1 overall seed Denver this season, earning a 2-2 tie and a 3-1 win over the Pioneers in Providence. The Friars swept Hockey East Regular Season and Tournament Champion UMass Lowell, 4-3 and 3-2 in January and dropped series to Boston University (0-1-1) and Notre Dame (0-3-1).
- Providence is just one of four NCAA Division I programs all-time to send its basketball and hockey teams to the NCAA Tournament in the same season for four consecutive years (Boston College, Michigan, and Michigan State).
- The Friars are 7-6-1 all-time at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center/Providence Civic Center.
- Providence is 14-18-0 all-time in NCAA Tournament play.
- The Friars are 17-6-3 over their last 25 games and were on a 13-3-1 run since Jan. 14. All four blemishes during that span are courtesy of Notre Dame, until tonight’s loss to Havard.
- Shots on goal: Providence 41, Harvard 29.
- Shot blocks: Providence 10, Harvard 16.
HOW THEY SCORED
1-0 (Harvard) – 1:09/2nd – PP – Tyler Moy (Kerfoot, Fox) – Moy’s wrist shot came from below the left faceoff dot that beat Hawkey on the short side.
2-0 (Harvard) – 17:46/2nd – EV – Adam Fox (Donato) – Fox scooped up the loose puck that slip out from behind the net and skate across the crease, backhanding the puck past Hawkey’s right pad.
3-0 (Harvard) 18:09/3rd – EN – Tyler Moy – Moy chased down a loose puck in the neutral zone, narrowly beating the Friar defenseman to the puck.
PC GAME HIGHS
Shots: Foley (7)
POWER PLAYS
Providence 0/4
Harvard 1/4