PC Friars Eliminated by Harvard in NCAA Regional at the Dunk

PC news release...

Providence College falls to Harvard, 3-0, on March 24 in the Opening Round of the NCAA East Regionals. Harvard tallied two second period goals and an empty netter to defeat the Friars.

SCORE

No. 13 Providence – 0 | No. 2 Harvard – 3

RECORDS

Providence – 22-12-5 | Harvard – 27-5-2

VENUE

Dunkin’ Donuts Center – Providence, R.I.

GAME FLOW & NOTES

- The Friars had the better of the opportunities through the opening 20 minutes, out-shooting the Crimson by a 17-11 margin. Providence jumped out to an 8-2 edge in shots through the first four minutes, but were stymied by Merrick Madsen, who made several point-blank stops.

- Kasper Björkqvist had the best chance of the period but was stopped by a sprawling Madsen.

- Ryan Tait and Erik Foley led the Friars with four shots apiece in the first period.

- Harvard cashed in the power play just 1:09 into the second period as Tyler Moy beat Hayden Hawkey on a wrist shot from the bottom of the circle.

- Providence had good looks on their first power play of the night, generating four shots on goal.

- Harvard extended its lead to 2-0 at the 17:46 mark as Adam Fox lifted a backhander from the top of the crease over the pad of Hawkey.

- The Friars are 3-4-3 against teams in this year’s tournament field. Providence was the only team to earn a weekend series win over No. 1 overall seed Denver this season, earning a 2-2 tie and a 3-1 win over the Pioneers in Providence. The Friars swept Hockey East Regular Season and Tournament Champion UMass Lowell, 4-3 and 3-2 in January and dropped series to Boston University (0-1-1) and Notre Dame (0-3-1).

- Providence is just one of four NCAA Division I programs all-time to send its basketball and hockey teams to the NCAA Tournament in the same season for four consecutive years (Boston College, Michigan, and Michigan State).

- The Friars are 7-6-1 all-time at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center/Providence Civic Center.

- Providence is 14-18-0 all-time in NCAA Tournament play.

- The Friars are 17-6-3 over their last 25 games and were on a 13-3-1 run since Jan. 14. All four blemishes during that span are courtesy of Notre Dame, until tonight’s loss to Havard.

- Shots on goal: Providence 41, Harvard 29.

- Shot blocks: Providence 10, Harvard 16.

HOW THEY SCORED

1-0 (Harvard) – 1:09/2nd – PP – Tyler Moy (Kerfoot, Fox) – Moy’s wrist shot came from below the left faceoff dot that beat Hawkey on the short side.

2-0 (Harvard) – 17:46/2nd – EV – Adam Fox (Donato) – Fox scooped up the loose puck that slip out from behind the net and skate across the crease, backhanding the puck past Hawkey’s right pad.

3-0 (Harvard) 18:09/3rd – EN – Tyler Moy – Moy chased down a loose puck in the neutral zone, narrowly beating the Friar defenseman to the puck.

PC GAME HIGHS

Shots: Foley (7)

POWER PLAYS

Providence 0/4

Harvard 1/4