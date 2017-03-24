URI Star Guard E.C. Matthews Announces He'll Return for His Senior Year

URI news release...

KINGSTON, R.I. — Junior guard E.C. Matthews has decided to return to Rhode Island for his final season of eligibility and decline his opportunity to apply for early entry for the 2017 NBA Draft.



"Over the last 16 months, I have experienced the lowest of lows and the highest of highs. I worked tirelessly to return to the court and to be able to play the game I love with some of my best friends in the world at an institution that has welcomed me from day one. Since last November, my individual goals were to become a better player and student of the game," Matthews said.



The Detroit native led the Rams in scoring this season, averaging just under 15.0 points per game. He was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2017 Atlantic 10 Championship - scoring close to 20.0 points per game and connecting on 10-of-15 from beyond the 3-point arc on the three game run to glory.



Matthews added, "This past season, our band of brothers achieved our team goals and accomplished something that had only been done once previously at Rhode Island — win the Atlantic 10 Championship. Next season, I look forward to wearing the Keaney Blue for my final season of college eligibility and to again take the court with my family as we aim on making more history for the Rhode Island men's basketball program."



"We believe he will be one of the best guards in the country in 2017-18," said head coach Dan Hurley. "He came to Kingston as one of our program's building blocks and has the opportunity to leave as one of the best players in Rhode Island basketball history."



Per NCAA rules, underclassmen are permitted to "test the waters" as they pursue a potential professional career in basketball and return to college by a deadline of May 24, 2017 - 10 days following the NBA Draft Combine held from May 9-14 in Chicago.