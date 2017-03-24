RI senators to vote against Supreme Court pick Gorsuch - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

RI senators to vote against Supreme Court pick Gorsuch

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

 PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Both U.S. senators from Rhode Island say they'll vote against Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.          

Democrats Sheldon Whitehouse and Jack Reed announced their positions Friday, joining other Democrats opposing Gorsuch.        

Whitehouse is on the Senate Judiciary Committee. He questioned Gorsuch about "dark money" in elections funneled to groups not required to disclose donors.        

Whitehouse told The Providence Journal that he pressed President Donald Trump's nominee on major issues during confirmation hearings this week and came away dissatisfied.

He says he's also concerned about reinstating a Republican-appointee majority on the court.        

Reed says Gorsuch seems to favor the expansion of corporate power over individual rights and has a propensity for ruling against workers in labor and employment disputes.        

Reed called Gorsuch a poor choice for the Supreme Court.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

