P-Bruins Get Road Win at Hartford

P-Bruins news release...

Hartford, CT – The Providence Bruins defeated the Hartford Wolf Pack Friday night 3-1 in the first game of their three-game road trip. The P-Bruins got goals from Anton Blidh, Peter Mueller and Colby Cave while Zane McIntyre earned the start in net. Newest P-Bruins Ryan Fitzgerald and Emil Johansson, who were both signed by Boston today to entry-level deals, were healthy scratches in the game.

Providence had the advantage in shots and zone time most of the first period, but Hartford jumped out to a 1-0 lead at 14:35 on a controversial play. Dan Catenacci sent a pass to Taylor Beck speeding towards the goal, and the puck went in off Beck’s skate as he came to a stop in the crease. The P-Bruins wanted to review the goal as they felt it went in off a kick, but the play was not looked at as the Wolf Pack took a 1-0 lead.

While shorthanded, Providence had a golden chance stuffed by Magnus Hellberg when Austin Czarnik was all alone on a breakaway rush. The P-Bruins waited until there were 26 seconds left in the opening period, but they were able to tie things up thanks to Blidh. A shot from Sean Kuraly was stopped by Hellberg, but the puck remained lose in the crease. Danton Heinen centered to Blidh in traffic, who backhanded in his 10th goal of the season as the teams headed to the locker room knotted 1-1.

The second period was dominated by Providence, who had a 23-8 shot advantage in the period and 41-13 shot advantage overall by the end of the second. The P-Bruins took their first lead of the night at 6:45 on a beautiful play from the fourth line. Recently promoted Mark Naclerio, a Brown University product, fought for the puck in the neutral zone and led Chris Porter into the attacking zone. Porter left a drop-off pass for Mueller at the left point, and his slap shot beat Hellberg glove-side high for his 10th goal of the season as Providence entered the second intermission up 2-1.

Cave netted an insurance goal for Providence 8:36 into the final period. In the right corner, Colton Hargrove sent a pass to Cave in front of the net. Cave corralled it and put a backhander to the top left corner for his 13th goal of the season as the P-Bruins went on to a 3-1 victory.