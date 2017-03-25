Massachusetts police start “High Five Friday” - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Massachusetts police start “High Five Friday”

Courtesy of New Bedford Police Department
Courtesy of Seekonk Police Department

SEEKONK, Mass. — Police departments across Massachusetts introduced a new community building initiative called “High Five Friday.”

Officers in Seekonk, Attleboro, New Bedford, and other departments will greet and offer “High Fives” to elementary school students as they arrive at school.

Over thirty Southeastern Massachusetts police departments will be participating in the event in their respective municipalities.

The departments hope this will foster relationships between officers and the communities they serve.

