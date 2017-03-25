Police investigate car vs. pole accident in South Kingstown

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Police Department are investigating a single car accident Saturday morning.

Authorities say that the accident occurred on Matunuck Schoolhouse Road at approximately 1:12 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, the vehicle struck a telephone pole, which resulted in a car fire.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, was subsequently transported by South Kingstown Emergency Medical Services.

The accident remains under investigation.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017