Police investigate car vs. pole accident in South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Police Department are investigating a single car accident Saturday morning.
Authorities say that the accident occurred on Matunuck Schoolhouse Road at approximately 1:12 a.m. Saturday.
According to police, the vehicle struck a telephone pole, which resulted in a car fire.
The driver, who was the only person in the car, was subsequently transported by South Kingstown Emergency Medical Services.
The accident remains under investigation.
