Police divide groups holding dueling rallies at RI State House

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Supporters of President Trump held a rally Saturday as part of the national “Make America Great Again March and Rally.” They were met by counter-protestors outside the State House who brought instruments, speakers, and other noise-makers to drown out the opposing rally.

Providence and State Police were on hand to keep the peace. They were seen standing between both groups and ushering them off the property at the end of the event.

The rallies ended without incident.

