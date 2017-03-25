Part of Newport’s famed Cliff Walk to close for construction

By: The Associated Press

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Part of Newport’s Cliff Walk is closing temporarily for construction.

The city says a section of the path that runs between the Atlantic Ocean and some of the city's famous mansions will be closed 24 hours per day starting Tuesday.

The work is happening on a 250-foot portion of the walk near The Breakers.

It’s expected to remain closed for approximately four weeks.

Crews will be installing a new walking surface and concrete retaining wall, among other work.

The city says pedestrians will be diverted around The Breakers during the closure.

The Cliff Walk is one of Rhode Island's most popular tourist attractions. It draws hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.

