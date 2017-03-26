Khudobin, Nash Lead Bruins To Win Over Islanders, Boston Snaps F - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Khudobin, Nash Lead Bruins To Win Over Islanders, Boston Snaps Four-Game Losing Streak

Posted: Updated:

By ALLAN KREDA
Associated Press

       NEW YORK (AP) - Riley Nash scored twice and backup goalie Anton Khudobin made 18 saves as the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 2-1 Saturday night, snapping a four-game losing streak.

        Nash broke a 1-1 tie with his second goal of the contest at 4:12 of the third period, beating Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss from the slot for his seventh goal of the season. Dominic Moore assisted on the decisive goal, which lifted Boston two points ahead of the Islanders for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

        John Tavares scored for New York and Greiss finished with 16 saves.

        Tavares had a golden chance to knot the score with just over six minutes left in the third period but rang the puck off the crossbar with the Islanders on their sixth power play of the game.
 
        AP-WF-03-26-17 0151GMT
 

