20-year-old dies after car goes airborne in tunnel on Mass Pike

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

BOSTON, Mass. - A 20-year-old Brookline man was killed in a crash early Sunday morning on Route 90 eastbound at exit 22 in Boston.

His 2013 Audi A8 was traveling on Route 90 at approximately 2:15 a.m. when the vehicle went airborne and struck the ceiling of the tunnel, ripping down wires and cables.

The operator of the vehicle died at the scene. A female passenger was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

The crash is still under investigation.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017