20-year-old dies after car goes airborne in tunnel on Mass Pike

By: News Staff
news@abc6.com
BOSTON, Mass. - A 20-year-old Brookline man was killed in a crash early Sunday morning on Route 90 eastbound at exit 22 in Boston.
His 2013 Audi A8 was traveling on Route 90 at approximately 2:15 a.m. when the vehicle went airborne and struck the ceiling of the tunnel, ripping down wires and cables.
The operator of the vehicle died at the scene. A female passenger was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.
The crash is still under investigation.
