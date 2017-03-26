3 Rhode Island artists receive no-strings-attached grants

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Three Rhode Island artists have received no-strings-attached grants of $25,000 that are aimed at helping them advance their work.

The Rhode Island Foundation announced the awards on Sunday. They are being funded by the Robert and Margaret MacColl Johnson Fellowship Fund, which awards three grants each year, rotating among visual artists, writers and composers.

The foundation says this year's recipients include RaMell Ross, who works in photography, film and text; Jordan Seaberry, who has profiled Providence's gun violence victims in paint and mixed media; and Sheida Soleimani, the daughter of Iranian political refugees, who uses sculpture, collage and photography in reference to Iranian politics.

The foundation says the three were selected from among more than 150 applicants.

