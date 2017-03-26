3 Rhode Island artists receive no-strings-attached grants - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

3 Rhode Island artists receive no-strings-attached grants

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Three Rhode Island artists have received no-strings-attached grants of $25,000 that are aimed at helping them advance their work.

The Rhode Island Foundation announced the awards on Sunday. They are being funded by the Robert and Margaret MacColl Johnson Fellowship Fund, which awards three grants each year, rotating among visual artists, writers and composers.

The foundation says this year's recipients include RaMell Ross, who works in photography, film and text; Jordan Seaberry, who has profiled Providence's gun violence victims in paint and mixed media; and Sheida Soleimani, the daughter of Iranian political refugees, who uses sculpture, collage and photography in reference to Iranian politics.

The foundation says the three were selected from among more than 150 applicants.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.