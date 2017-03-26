Fall River woman causes wrong way crash in New Bedford - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Fall River woman causes wrong way crash in New Bedford

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. – A 34-year-old Fall River woman was the cause of a wrong way crash on Route 140 north early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. just south of Exit 4.

The driver is receiving a summons of operating under the influence, negligent operation of a vehicle, and operating the wrong way on a state highway.

Both parties involved, including the driver, were transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

No word yet on their injuries.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

