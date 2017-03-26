Spirited discussion takes over Town Hall in Coventry

By Alana Cerrone

"Lock him up! Lock him up!"

Spirited discussion on healthcare, Russia and President Trump...took over the Sunday ‘Town Hall’ at Coventry High School hosted by Rhode Island legislators.

The crowd was full of questions and concerns, mostly about the current administration.

"A subject that actually should unite us is that Russian espionage has damaged our political system."

But conversation soon turned to the hotly-contested healthcare debacle.

"I've been in this country 17 years and one thing I can tell you is your healthcare system does not work."

The Trump administration is insistent that a health care plan will pass following last week's failure. Vice President Mike Pence said yesterday, "We will end the Obamacare nightmare and give the American people the world-class healthcare that they deserve."

Rhode Islanders who spoke at the Town Hall say they’re wondering what and when that is. One resident asked lawmakers to work together with Republicans to find a solution.

"We need to stop the fighting and the divisiveness and the hatefulness we need, please, to stop that."

Vice President Pence said the President will go back to the drawing board on health care. President Trump said he’s willing to work with Democrats on reform.

