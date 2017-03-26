Hatzipetrakos Scores In Overtime To Push PC Men's Lacrosse Past Drexel

Providence College Press Release

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College men’s lacrosse team defeated Drexel University in overtime, 9-8, on Sunday, March 26 in Providence, R.I. The Friars improved 6-3 on the season. The Dragons dropped to 3-5 with the loss. Keenan Assaraf (Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.) led the Friars with two goals.



Austin Yezarski (Miller Place, N.Y.) put the Friars on the board 20 seconds into the first quarter off of an impressive transition play from the Friars’ defensive half. The Dragon's Joe Rainoldi knotted the score at 12:59 (1-1). Austin Goltz (Orchard Park, N.Y.) registered his sixth goal of the season off of a split roll to give Providence a 2-1 lead at 10:58. Drexel responded at 9:57 as Robert Frazee evened the score, 2-2. Assaraf moved the Friars to a 3-2 lead at 9:00. Joshua Keller (Grand Rapids, Mich.) struck again for the Friars at 4:08 to give Providence a 4-2 lead. Reid Bowering scored for the Dragons with 46.5 seconds remaining in the first quarter decrease the Friars lead to one goal at the end of the quarter, 4-3.



In the second quarter, Assaraf buried his second goal of the game at 9:30 to lift the Friars to a two goal lead, 5-3. Drexel’s Marshall King registered the team’s first of the second quarter with 4:53 remaining (5-4).



Tate Boyce (Matthews, N.C.) played an integral role during the first half to give the Friars a 5-4 lead at the half. He posted seven saves. Drexel’s Jimmy Joe Granito recorded seven saves.



Drexel’s Marshal King registered first in the third quarter with a behind the back shot past Boyce to even the score 5-5 (13:18). Damon Currie (Guelph, Ontario) responded for the Friars at 11:08 to give the Friars the advantage, 6-5. Dragon Jacob O’Donnell evened the score again at 10:16, 6-6. King gave the Dragons their first lead of the game at 9:20 (7-6). Joseph McHale (Bernardsville, N.J.) quickly returned with a Friar goal at 8:36 (7-7).



Drexel’s Will Manganiello registered first in the fourth quarter with 5:52 left in the game to take the advantage, 8-7. Goltz evened the score 8-8 on his second goal of the game with 2:23 remaining, which proved to be the last goal of regulation play.



Hatzipetrakos netted the game winning goal with 1:37 remaining in the first overtime period, and lifted the Friars to a 9-8 victory.



Boyce and Granito each posted 14 saves.



The Friars will open BIG EAST play against St. John’s on Saturday, April 1 in Jamaica, N.Y. at 1:00 p.m.