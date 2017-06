By Nick Coit

ncoit@abc6.com

Athletic Director Thorr Bjorn telling ABC6 Sunday the University of Rhode Island is working on another contract extension for men's basketball coach Dan Hurley. This news coming on the heels of the program's first Atlantic 10 title since 1999 and first NCAA tournament appearance in 18 years. Bjorn saying he expects an official announcement later this week. Hurley has spent five seasons leading the Rams and his current contract runs through the 2021-2022 season.