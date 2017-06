By: News Staff

NORTON, Mass. — Firefighters in Norton saved an elderly woman from a house fire they believe to be suspicious.

The woman was sound asleep in her home on Mansfield Avenue Sunday morning when the two alarm fire broke out.

Firefighters say the fire began outside the home.

This was the second of two fires in the area. Trash bins across the street caught fire an hour before the home.

The Red Cross is now assisting the home owner.

