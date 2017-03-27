AP Exclusive: ‘Bathroom bill’ to cost North Carolina $3.76B - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

AP Exclusive: ‘Bathroom bill’ to cost North Carolina $3.76B

Posted:

By: The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Despite Republican assurances that North Carolina’s “bathroom bill” is not hurting the economy, The Associated Press has determined that it will cost the state more than $3.76 billion in lost business over a dozen years.

The law excludes gender identity and sexual orientation from statewide anti-discrimination protections, and requires transgender people to use restrooms at many public buildings based on their gender at birth.

Already the NCAA has avoided the state and some performers have canceled concerts.

